Earlier today, some video footage of President Trump addressing the press alongside his wife, Melania, sparked a number of conspiracy theorists on the internet, who noticed that Melania looked a little unusual:

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit -- BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

People were quick to arrive at an answer: this was a fake Melania - a stunt double being used, possibly because the REAL Melania was unable or unwilling to appear alongside President Trump.

Let me save you some time from looking it up. It's not her. pic.twitter.com/IJjHEzWs8p -- BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

And while the evidence seemed thin, people have latched onto the theory - and it's gotten so much attention, President Trump decided to formally respond to these charges, even offering evidence that it was the real Melania:
















