Earlier today, some video footage of President Trump addressing the press alongside his wife, Melania, sparked a number of conspiracy theorists on the internet, who noticed that Melania looked a little unusual:

People were quick to arrive at an answer: this was a fake Melania - a stunt double being used, possibly because the REAL Melania was unable or unwilling to appear alongside President Trump.

And while the evidence seemed thin, people have latched onto the theory - and it's gotten so much attention, President Trump decided to formally respond to these charges, even offering evidence that it was the real Melania:

