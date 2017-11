On this spooky, spooky day, I decided to give back to the internet: lots of people have pictures of cute dogs, but they either forgot to get them a costume, or just plain 'ol didn't wanna make their pups wear an uncomfortable outfit. So I figured I would use my illustratin' and Photoshoppin' skills to dress up their pups FOR THEM using the magic of the internet.







1. The Three Pupsketeers

Original:

Costume:

2. DoGo's Bizarre Adventure

Original:

Costume:

3. Princess Pug

Original:

Costume:

4. Bad to the Bone

Original:

Costume:

5. Speed Pupper

Original:

Costume:

6. May The Pup Be With You

Original:

Costume:

7. His Pupper Levels Are Over 9000!!!

Original:

Costume:

8. Git Gud

Original:

Costume:

9. Wonder Pupper (by Julia Lepetit)

Original:

Costume:

10: Pup Rock

Original:

Costume: