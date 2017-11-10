We all want to believe in fairy tales as children - we want to believe the world is a wondrous, magical place filled with wonders hiding right beyond the horizon, and that we're actually very special individuals who get to partake in the wonders. And that's why the idea of a Hogwarts acceptance letter struck such a deep chord in so many - people have an easy time relating to Harry Potter as a child: he's frustrated with the world he's come to know, he hates his home life, and he wishes for something greater. And the herald of his new life and specialness arrives from out of nowhere - his Hogwarts acceptance letter. And from there, he goes on to be the savior of the wizarding world and have lots of fun adventures and experience the most fantastical things imaginable:
Johnny said he's still waiting for his Hogwarts' Acceptance Letter even until now
what if your parents threw away your hogwarts acceptance letter and you never knew?
Still waiting on our acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but this will do. đ pic.twitter.com/3hbW7tMDaJ
I'm still waiting for my Hogwarts acceptance letter
...but here's the thing: most people ARE NOT going to get a Hogwarts acceptance letter. You might even say ALL PEOPLE are not going to get one. But just in case you're not sure if you fit into these categories, here are some telltale signs that your magical education is probably not going to happen.
Most Hogwarts students receive their acceptance letter around age 11, so things are looking pretty dire for you.
Typically if you have some sort of inclination towards magical abilities, they would start to exhibit themselves around puberty. By now, the fact that you haven't had anything magical literally ever happen to you means your chances of getting into magic school are looking grim.
Please leave Gus alone, this is not his fault.
The police have politely asked you to stop trying to shoot owls twice now. Especially because there really aren't any owls in your neighborhood, and Mrs. Dorsey is getting very upset about you blowing away the blue jays she feeds regularly.
There isn't actually a platform 9 and 3/4 at King's Cross Station to begin with, so you randomly slamming your entire body against other brick walls at unrelated train stations seems like a particularly ill-advised move.
To be fair, you were being very aggressive towards her and calling her names like "JK Lying", which isn't even clever.
You know that's not actually Voldemort, right? You know Voldemort not only isn't real, but is also long dead in the fake world of Harry Potter?
I think slamming your head into all of those train station brick walls taking a heavier toll on your cognitive ability than initially thought. Do you know how mail works?
I don't think any of the magic schools even TAKE applications? Don't they just, like, know who's magical and reaches out to them independently? I don't think you've thought any of this through.
"Getting into Hogwarts" was a very fun thing to imagine as a child, but youÂ should have immediately realized it was a world of fiction - and while it was a compelling fantasy, it was not reflective of the real world. You are not going to suddenly win a lottery that turns you into a wizard and takes you to another world filled with wonders - but, on the other hand, a whole bunch of kids died pretty regularly at that school.
Also, they accidentally hired like a whole bunch of secretly evil people who tried to do messed up things to students. Quirrell, Gilderoy Lockhart, Barty Crouch Jr., and Snape (sorta). Really bad hiring practices at that place. It's probably for the bestÂ you went to public school. At least none of your teachers secretly had Magic Hitler living on the back of their head.