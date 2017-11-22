Videos
If Movies Had Honest Titles (December 2017 Edition)
Andrew Bridgman
@PubeGoldberg
November 30, 2017
1. The Disaster Artist
2. I, Tonya
3. Bright
4. The Shape of Water
5. The Greatest Showman
6. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
7. Downsizing
8. Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle
