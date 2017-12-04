1. Meet a new person, in a context where your sexuality never comes up:

2. Develop a closer relationship to the point where you weirdly start feeling like you're keeping some secret from them by not formally coming out to them:

3. Look for signs that they're cool with it before you say anything, just to be sure:

4. Wait for your moment and finally come out:

5. Find out that they've known all along:

6. Get oddly offended:

