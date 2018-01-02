Here at CollegeHumor, we make a lot of comics. Like, a whole bunch. Like, way more than we even realized we were making. And now that 2017 is over and done with, we decided to reflect on the past year and tally our most popular comics - so here they are!



30. Romance In Movies vs. Real Life

Romance in Movies vs Real-Life

undefined

undefined

undefined

undefined

undefined

29. 6 Insane Weight Loss Fads From Throughout History

undefined

undefined

6 Insane Weight Loss Fads From Throughout History

undefined

undefined

undefined

28. What You Say About Mental Illness vs What You Actually Mean

undefined


undefined


undefined


undefined


undefined

27. 6 Crappy Jobs of the Past You Should Be Glad Don't Exist Today

One of the few constants in life is that unless you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you have to work to get by. Another constant is that most of the jobs available to you will probably suck. But the next time you're having a bad day at your workplace, count your blessings, you could be working an one of these historical careers!


1. Medieval Fuller 

undefined



2. Sin Eater

undefined



3. Leech Collector

Crappy Jobs of the Past You Should Be Glad Don't Exist Today



4. Groom of Stool 

undefined



5. Seeker of the Dead 

undefined




6. Resurrectionist

undefined

26. How the World Looks When You're Self-Conscious

undefined

undefined

undefined

undefined

undefined

undefined