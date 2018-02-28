Times Donald Trump Was the Most Humble President In History

"I really believe I'd run in [to Stoneman Douglas during the mass shooting], even if I didn't have a weapon."

Source

Wow - Donald Trump is such a humble guy, you know? He's the most humble guy ever, really. There's nobody more humble in the world - many people are saying this. He says he'd run into a mass shooting - even if he didn't have a weapon! He's not bragging or acting narcissistic for attention - he's just being truthful. And to honor this incredibly humble president of ours, we decided to list Donald Trump's 21 most humble claims ever, including:

  • He's the best at the Bible
  • He's the best at infrastructure
  • He's the best at being not-racist
  • He's the best for women
  • He has the best words

But let's hear the actual, real quotes from the man himself. Enjoy!

(Reminder: THESE ARE ALL ACTUAL QUOTES)



1. "I have the best temperament or certainly one of the best temperaments of anybody that's ever run for the office of president. Ever."

Source

2. "I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed."

Source

3. "Number one, I am the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life. Number two, racism. The least racist person"

Source

4. "Nobody reads the Bible more than me."

Source

5. "No one has done more for people with disabilities than me."

Source

6. "Nobody in the history of this country has ever known so much about infrastructure as Donald Trump."

Source

7. "Nobody knows jobs like I do!"

Source

8. "I would be the best for women, the best for women's health issues."

Source

9. "I know more about Cory [Booker] than he knows about himself."

Source

10. "Nobody knows more about taxes than I do, maybe in the history of the world."

Source

11. "Nobody knows banking better than I do."

Source

12. "Nobody knows more about trade than me"

Source

13. "Nobody builds walls better than me, believe me."

Source

14. "Nobody knows the [visa] system better than me. I know the H1B. I know the H2B. Nobody knows it better than me."

Source

15. "Nobody knows debt better than me."

Source

16. "I know more about renewables than any human being on earth."

Source

17. "I know more about ISIS than the generals do."

Source

18. "I know more about contributions than anybody"

Source

19. "I'm very highly educated. I know words - I have the best words."

Source

20. "I was always the best athlete, people don't know that."

Source

21. "Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest - and you all know it!"

Source