I couldn't be more excited for all the live action movies headed our way in the next couple of years from Disney. With Cinderella, Maleficent, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast already released, Disney fans like myself have Christopher Robin, Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King to get excited about in coming years.

As excited as I am, I can't help but feel these fantastical worlds brimming with colorful, whimsical characters would benefit from an animated re-imagining. It makes sense, doesn't it? Just look at some of the gorgeous character design in these films:







Maleficent (2014)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

The Jungle Book (2016)

These character designs, these worlds - they have such an almost cartoonish quality to them. With the right animators tapped for the job, these films could in say, 10-15 years, see a lot of success if reimagined through that lens. These stories are so timeless, I don't think anyone would mind seeing them in a slightly different light.

Now I know what you're thinking - an animated Disney movie, what would that even look like? Well, I reached out to my friend and colleague Jacob Andrews, CollegeHumor's head illustrator, to show us what we could potentially expect.







1. Cogsworth and Lumiere

These two kooksters have such a fun chemistry that'll really shine in 2D. Animated inanimate objects? I can't believe it hasn't been done before!

2. The Fairy Godmother

Your wish is our command! Helena Bonham Carter's fairy godmother is now an adorable little fairy godmother, I think we can all agree HBC's performance lacked the 'little bug' quality that this animated version would deliver.

3. Jaq and Gus

Talking mice!

By this point what becomes apparent is just how many Disney films feature princesses and animal characters. This will play to Disney's advantage if they do ever decide to make the jump over to animation. In the past, non-Disney films like Anastasia and The Land Before Time have proven there is a market for this.

4. Gaston

Gaston is such a burly, strong character - it's time we make him roughly the size of a barge, indeed!

5. Kaa

We should reiterate, these are just one artist's best guesses! Who knows what they could actually look like!

With CGI undoubtedly the industry standard in Hollywood at the moment, hand-drawn animation is likely a distant reality for Disney; however, I maintain the style evokes a certain quality I think most would find very in tune with them: bright, fluffy, an appeal to the child in all of us. Here's hoping they will mix things up in the future!