As we mourn the loss of one of the greatest minds in human history, let us appreciate just how goddamn funny Dr. Stephen Hawking was, as if being insanely smart at shit I couldn't begin to understand wasn't enough.

A sense of humor was important to Dr. Hawking. As referenced in a piece just published by the Washington Post, he is quoted a 2013 documentary as saying:

"Keeping an active mind has been vital to my survival, as has maintaining a sense of humor. I am probably better known for my appearances on 'The Simpsons' and on "The Big Bang Theory" than I am for my scientific discoveries."

Rest in peace, Dr. Hawking, and while you do, we will appreciate these hilarious contributions you made outside of your field to bring us joy.

1. On the phone with Jim Carrey on Conan



2. Hosting a Time Traveller's Party, and nobody showing up

3. Holding auditions for someone to be his new voice

4. Stealing Homer's "Donut Theory" in The Simpsons

5. Playing poker with Einstein, Newton, and Data in Star Trek

6. Owning Sheldon hard in the Big Bang Theory

7. A medley of asshole Hawking from Futurama and The Simpsons

8. A hilariously good interview with John Oliver