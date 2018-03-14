As we mourn the loss of one of the greatest minds in human history, let us appreciate just how goddamn funny Dr. Stephen Hawking was, as if being insanely smart at shit I couldn't begin to understand wasn't enough.
A sense of humor was important to Dr. Hawking. As referenced in a piece just published by the Washington Post, he is quoted a 2013 documentary as saying:
"Keeping an active mind has been vital to my survival, as has maintaining a sense of humor. I am probably better known for my appearances on 'The Simpsons' and on "The Big Bang Theory" than I am for my scientific discoveries."
Rest in peace, Dr. Hawking, and while you do, we will appreciate these hilarious contributions you made outside of your field to bring us joy.