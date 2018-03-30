1. Iron Man

undefined



2. The Incredible Hulk

undefined



3. Iron Man 2

undefined



4. Thor

undefined



5. Captain America: The First Avenger

undefined



6. The Avengers

undefined



7. Iron Man 3

undefined

I know this is a TV show and not a movie, but c'mon IT'S PERFECT.


8. Thor: The Dark World

undefined



9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

undefined



10. Guardians of the Galaxy

undefined



11. Avengers: Age of Ultron

undefined



12. Ant-Man

undefined



13. Captain America: Civil War

undefined



14. Doctor Strange

undefined



15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

undefined



16. Spider-Man: Homecoming

undefined



17. Thor: Ragnarok

undefined



18. Black Panther

undefined



19. Avengers: Infinity War

We Gave Every Marvel Poster the Title of Other Movies To Make Them Even Better