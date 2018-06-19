In honor of Pride Month, we wanted to hear from our LGBTQ+ readers, so we posed asked some questions on Twitter and shared our favorite responses. Enjoy!

Growing up, you can realize you're different LONG before you're ready for everyone else to know. After that, you try to do whatever you can to hide it from the world, and the results are often hilarious in hindsight because the truth is that most people probably already know. For this reason we posed the following question to Twitter:

Queer People,



What was the most embarrassing thing you did in an attempt to hide your queerness?



Willie -- Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) June 8, 2018

Below are some of our favorite answers:





1. Sometimes you can't even hide who your are in fiction:

I tried to write characters based on myself and put them in straight relationships to be like "see! They're straight, th a must mean I am too!" And even then I was like "they'd be better off with the nerd girl best friend instead of this straight guy...." -- NerdyMariaMania (@FangeekSummer) June 8, 2018





2. A mistake pretty much everyone makes:

Used "gay" as an insult to fit in 😒 -- Chloe (@netflixandbad) June 8, 2018





3. Honestly, you don't need to be trans to regret a bad beard:

i tried to grow a beard once. it was SO BAD -- Kaolin Maia Cash (@kaolincash) June 8, 2018





4. At least he grew out of his basic white girl phase:

I went through so many phases of fashion until I realized that the reason all female fashion didn't fit me was because I was a boy... but by that point I had gone hippie, goth, emo, basic white girl, instagram overly made up, and just softball lesbian. I was a lot. 😂 -- ~•Cas•~ (@MortalityMyAss) June 8, 2018





5. Apparently, we have a master of disguise on our hands:

My first girlfriend would dress up like a boy around my parents and I would do the same around hers so they wouldn't know we were a same sex couple. (we were pretty convincing). -- Freakin Gay Feline (@LeddyKatt) June 8, 2018





6. Poor Kevin, but it's true:

I pretended to be super into the Jonas Brothers because that's what all the other girls were into. Covered my bedroom, locker, notebooks with them. The whole nine. But it must have been obvious that I had no idea what I was doing because I chose Kevin as my "crush"... -- Isabel - Part Whatever (@partbearpartnot) June 8, 2018





7. This sounds like an LGBT+ version of an Olsen Twins show:

Hid from my parents for a week when they found my diary talking about my sexuality. After I gave up they asked me what Pansexual meant and I told them it meant I just really liked cooking and it's some sort of reference to a show. -- Shelby Williamson (@That_Artsy_Nerd) June 8, 2018





8. Relatable:

Had an invisible boyfriend named Naruto



(didnt know i was trans when i was 12) -- Gaping ⚣ Dragon (@pd_mage) June 8, 2018





9. Because kissing your cousin was less embarassing:

Kiss my cousin in front of my then group of friends and secret boyfriend. -- Fanboynobodylikes (@fanboynobodylik) June 8, 2018





10. Not everyone goes subtle with it:

Sucked a dick -- JefferyTheButler (@ClaudioTButler) June 8, 2018

If you have stories of your own, head on over to Twitter or share them in the comments below because we'd love to hear them. Happy pride everyone!