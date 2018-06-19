In honor of Pride Month, we wanted to hear from our LGBTQ+ readers, so we posed asked some questions on Twitter and shared our favorite responses. Enjoy!
Queer People, What was the most embarrassing thing you did in an attempt to hide your queerness? Willie
-- Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) June 8, 2018
Queer People, What was the most embarrassing thing you did in an attempt to hide your queerness? Willie
I tried to write characters based on myself and put them in straight relationships to be like "see! They're straight, th a must mean I am too!" And even then I was like "they'd be better off with the nerd girl best friend instead of this straight guy...."
-- NerdyMariaMania (@FangeekSummer) June 8, 2018
I tried to write characters based on myself and put them in straight relationships to be like "see! They're straight, th a must mean I am too!" And even then I was like "they'd be better off with the nerd girl best friend instead of this straight guy...."
Used "gay" as an insult to fit in 😒
-- Chloe (@netflixandbad) June 8, 2018
Used "gay" as an insult to fit in 😒
i tried to grow a beard once. it was SO BAD
-- Kaolin Maia Cash (@kaolincash) June 8, 2018
i tried to grow a beard once. it was SO BAD
I went through so many phases of fashion until I realized that the reason all female fashion didn't fit me was because I was a boy... but by that point I had gone hippie, goth, emo, basic white girl, instagram overly made up, and just softball lesbian. I was a lot. 😂
-- ~•Cas•~ (@MortalityMyAss) June 8, 2018
I went through so many phases of fashion until I realized that the reason all female fashion didn't fit me was because I was a boy... but by that point I had gone hippie, goth, emo, basic white girl, instagram overly made up, and just softball lesbian. I was a lot. 😂
My first girlfriend would dress up like a boy around my parents and I would do the same around hers so they wouldn't know we were a same sex couple. (we were pretty convincing).
-- Freakin Gay Feline (@LeddyKatt) June 8, 2018
My first girlfriend would dress up like a boy around my parents and I would do the same around hers so they wouldn't know we were a same sex couple. (we were pretty convincing).
I pretended to be super into the Jonas Brothers because that's what all the other girls were into. Covered my bedroom, locker, notebooks with them. The whole nine. But it must have been obvious that I had no idea what I was doing because I chose Kevin as my "crush"...
-- Isabel - Part Whatever (@partbearpartnot) June 8, 2018
I pretended to be super into the Jonas Brothers because that's what all the other girls were into. Covered my bedroom, locker, notebooks with them. The whole nine. But it must have been obvious that I had no idea what I was doing because I chose Kevin as my "crush"...
Hid from my parents for a week when they found my diary talking about my sexuality. After I gave up they asked me what Pansexual meant and I told them it meant I just really liked cooking and it's some sort of reference to a show.
-- Shelby Williamson (@That_Artsy_Nerd) June 8, 2018
Hid from my parents for a week when they found my diary talking about my sexuality. After I gave up they asked me what Pansexual meant and I told them it meant I just really liked cooking and it's some sort of reference to a show.
Had an invisible boyfriend named Naruto(didnt know i was trans when i was 12)
-- Gaping ⚣ Dragon (@pd_mage) June 8, 2018
Had an invisible boyfriend named Naruto(didnt know i was trans when i was 12)
-- Gaping ⚣ Dragon (@pd_mage) June 8, 2018
Kiss my cousin in front of my then group of friends and secret boyfriend.
-- Fanboynobodylikes (@fanboynobodylik) June 8, 2018
Kiss my cousin in front of my then group of friends and secret boyfriend.
Sucked a dick
-- JefferyTheButler (@ClaudioTButler) June 8, 2018
Sucked a dick