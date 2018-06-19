1. Why does the animation looks SO different?

Listen, I get that A LOT can change in the field of animation in 14 years. The Incredibles came out in 2004, and the technology of CGI has improved by leaps and bounds in the interim. But I think that - if only for the sake of consistency - the look of the film shouldn't have changed so drastically. Just because you CAN make things look more realistic doesn't mean you SHOULD.

All that being said, I was TOTALLY blown away by the animation. Excellent work, Pixar!







2. Why are the Parrs called the Grahams now?

I assume the Parrs had to change their "undercover" identity again, in the wake of the ending of the first Incredibles movie leaving them in danger of being exposed once again - still, would have been nice to make this a little more explicit and actually have a character mention what happened.

Then again, for young viewers who weren't even alive for the original (like my 6 year old who accompanied me, Chaxler), this was probably not even an issue at all. And after all - THEY are the true target for these animated films, so who am I to complain?







3. Why is Dash (aka "Peter") so much bigger than Violet (aka "Charlie")?

Gonna be honest - really having a hard time wrapping my head around the new designs for Dash and Violet, particularly since their ages have essentially been inexplicably reversed - with VIOLET much younger than DASH. Also, changing their names - while making sense in-universe, since they were in a government relocation program - gets real confusing for viewers.







4. Why were everyone's powers so different from the first movie?

Like, pretttttttty much no one had any powers, except Elastigirl at the end with the levitation.







5. Also kinda wondering why no one even REFERENCED the first movie...

You'd think the events of the first film, or at least some part of the narrative of supers being outlawed, would be referenced AT SOME POINT. Also: no Frozone???







6. ...DID THAT HAVE TO HAPPEN TO VIOLET???

YO NOT GONNA LIE THAT PART WAS PRETTY FUCKED UP FOR A PG PIXAR FAMILY FILM, MY SON CHAXLER WAS PRETTY MUCH SCREAMING FOR THE WHOLE REST OF THE MOVIE AFTER THAT SHIT WENT DOWN







7. DID THAT OTHER STUFF HAVE TO HAPPEN TO...EVERY OTHER CHARACTER???

YEAH ACTUALLY PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS TO EVERY CHARACTER IS PRETTY FUCKED UP IF I'M BEING HONEST, CHAXLER IS STILL KINDA FREAKING OUT







8. Why was it called 'Hereditary'?

Weird mistake to accidentally mistype the title of the film???? Also kinda bummed to not see that cute little Pixar lamp logo pop up at all either. Hmmm...







9. I feel like the tone was a little different from the first one, maybe?

Just the ever-present sense of dread and fear and inevitable doom and unspeakable horrors was just a wee bit off from the fun, comedic, lightly satirical family vibe of the first one. Maybe it was just me though.







10. So the demon Paimon...

........ahhh shit did I walk into the wrong theater?

For real though Chaxler is gonna need therapy for years after that.