Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
When You're Around Straight People vs When You're Around Other Gay People
Willie Muse
@Williesillie2
June 20, 2018
1. Meeting New People
2. Talking About Your Love Life
3. When Other People Argue With You
4. PDA
5. Strangers
Filed Under:
gay
versus
this vs that
LGBTQ
straight
LGBTQ memes
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.