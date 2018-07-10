1. Other Fans

Pro: When you find other people who are into your niche thing, it is THE COOLEST.

Charlie Higson/Collegehumor

Con: You never actually get to meet those people.

2. Community Spirit

Pro: You don't have splintered fanbases, because there are SO FEW OF YOU that you need to stick together no matter what.

Con: You gotta put up with some WEIRD shit.

3. Cosplay

Pro: Comic conventions are great because your cosplay will really make you stand out from the crowd.

Con: Literally NOBODY knows who you are.

4. Fan-made Content

Pro: The small, diehard contingent of fans try EXTRA HARD to create fan-fiction and fan-art of the the thing they love so much.

Con: Unlike big fandoms, updates aren't daily, or even WEEKLY. You might be waiting MONTHS for some new artwork or fan-fiction. Even worse, you might be the ONLY PERSON who ships a certain pair of characters, and then it's up to YOU to create your own content.

5. Getting Your Friends Into It

Pro: People have no existing bias against the thing because they've never heard of it.

Con: They won't "check it out," just like they never "check out" ANY of your suggestions until 3 years later when they come to YOU and suggest that YOU watch the show.

