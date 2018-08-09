As all current subscribers to MoviePass already know, the company don't got their shit together. They are throwing everything, anything against the wall to try to turn a profit. Each week is a fresh new adventure as to what crazy shit our inbox is going to receive from them.

Instituting changes, backing down from those changes - no huge company decision is out of the question for ol' MoviePass. They've been sending me stuff recently though that really has me starting to think they might actually be done for good soon.