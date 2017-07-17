The Most Underrated Comedy of the Past 10 Years (VOTE NOW!)

The world of cult and underrated comedies is well-established - people talk about Clue (one of the funniest and cleverest movies ever, that somehow bombed when it was first released) and Top Secret! (the Zuckers' followup to Airplane!), but we wanted to know what are the NEW underrated classic comedies. So it's time it was decided - what's the most underrated comedy of the last 10 years? The comedy that no one really paid attention to initially that has grown into a legitimate classic?

Make your voice heard. And if there's an underrated comedy from the last 10 years we forgot, add it in the comments and we'll add it in. 

Unless you say Norbit. I'm sorry, folks, but I refuse to add Norbit.

The official voting period ends Monday July 31, 2017 at 12:00AM so get your votes in now.

Total Votes: 38,340

Score = wins / total matches  (recalculated every 5 minutes)

The Results

  • 1.
    Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
    77%
  • 2.
    The World's End
    72%
  • 3.
    The Nice Guys
    67%
  • 4.
    Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
    66%
  • 5.
    The Grand Budapest Hotel
    65%
  • 6.
    Role Models
    63%
  • 7.
    Hot Rod
    63%
  • 8.
    Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
    63%
  • 9.
    What We Do In the Shadows
    61%
  • 10.
    In Bruges
    61%
  • 11.
    Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
    58%
  • 12.
    Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
    58%
  • 13.
    Burn After Reading
    57%
  • 14.
    Keanu
    57%
  • 15.
    Goon
    57%
  • 16.
    MacGruber
    56%
  • 17.
    Paranorman
    53%
  • 18.
    Hail Caesar
    53%
  • 19.
    Black Dynamite
    51%
  • 20.
    Reno 911: Miami
    50%
  • 21.
    The Watch
    49%
  • 22.
    Swiss Army Man
    49%
  • 23.
    Stardust
    48%
  • 24.
    The House Bunny
    46%
  • 25.
    Observe & Report
    45%
  • 26.
    Sex Drive
    45%
  • 27.
    Wanderlust
    43%
  • 28.
    Don't Think Twice
    42%
  • 29.
    Bruno
    41%
  • 30.
    In the Loop
    41%
  • 31.
    Hunt for the Wilderpeople
    40%
  • 32.
    The Trip
    39%
  • 33.
    Pee-Wee's Big Holiday
    39%
  • 34.
    Dope
    38%
  • 35.
    Young Adult
    37%
  • 36.
    They Came Together
    37%
  • 37.
    In a World...
    37%
  • 38.
    Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
    37%
  • 39.
    Wilson
    36%
  • 40.
    Four Lions
    36%
  • 41.
    How To Be Single
    36%
  • 42.
    Obvious Child
    35%
  • 43.
    Sleepwalk With Me
    34%
  • 44.
    The Ten
    31%
  • 45.
    Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
    30%
  • 46.
    The Overnight
    25%
  • 47.
    The Sasquatch Gang
    24%
  • 48.
    Frances Ha
    22%
