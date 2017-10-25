The Best Horror Comedy Ever (VOTE NOW!)

Boo! The Halloween season is quickly approaching and with it, all of the traditions that we normally indulge in: carving pumpkins, choking down handfuls of candy corn, and getting drunk while dressed like a sexy something-or-other. Of course, our favorite tradition is turning off the lights, hiding under the covers and subjecting ourselves to series of terrifying horror movies.

However, it is inevitable that at some point, a friend or significant other will turn to you in the midst of this spooky movie marathon and say something like "If I have to watch one more Saw movie I am going to puke." It's then time to turn to some more lighter fare, and our favorite cross-genre concotion: the horror comedy. But with so many great options, it's really hard to narrow down which is the best of the bunch.

So we decided the best way to do this is to make you do it! Yes, now it's time for you - our audience - to rank the best horror comedies of all time by voting for your favorites, so that our time can better be spent apple-bobbing and TP-ing our neighbor's house. We look forward to the inevitable backlash from whatever the results are!

Note: If there's a movie not on the list that you feel deserves a spot, just leave a comment!

The official voting period ends Tuesday October 31, 2017 at 11:59PM so get your votes in now.

The Results

  • 1.
    Shaun of the Dead
    83%
  • 2.
    Ghostbusters
    82%
  • 3.
    Young Frankenstein
    76%
  • 4.
    Beetlejuice
    76%
  • 5.
    Zombieland
    76%
  • 6.
    Army of Darkness
    71%
  • 7.
    Cabin in the Woods
    71%
  • 8.
    Evil Dead II
    71%
  • 9.
    Tucker and Dale vs Evil
    70%
  • 10.
    The Addams Family
    70%
  • 11.
    Rocky Horror Picture Show
    69%
  • 12.
    Gremlins
    68%
  • 13.
    Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
    67%
  • 14.
    Addams Family Values
    66%
  • 15.
    Ghostbusters 2
    65%
  • 16.
    American Psycho
    64%
  • 17.
    Hocus Pocus
    64%
  • 18.
    Scary Movie
    63%
  • 19.
    What We Do in the Shadows
    62%
  • 20.
    Tremors
    61%
  • 21.
    Get Out
    61%
  • 22.
    Teen Wolf
    59%
  • 23.
    Buffy the Vampire Slayer
    59%
  • 24.
    The Lost Boys
    58%
  • 25.
    ParaNorman
    57%
  • 26.
    An American Werewolf in London
    56%
  • 27.
    Scary Movie 2
    55%
  • 28.
    Gremlins 2: The New Batch
    55%
  • 29.
    Dracula: Dead and Loving It
    55%
  • 30.
    They Live
    54%
  • 31.
    Warm Bodies
    54%
  • 32.
    The 'Burbs
    53%
  • 33.
    Scout's Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
    49%
  • 34.
    Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
    48%
  • 35.
    Drag Me To Hell
    48%
  • 36.
    Elvira, Mistress of the Dark
    48%
  • 37.
    Krampus
    48%
  • 38.
    Return of the Living Dead
    48%
  • 39.
    Arachnophobia
    47%
  • 40.
    Ernest Scared Stupid
    47%
  • 41.
    Monster Squad
    47%
  • 42.
    Trollhunter
    46%
  • 43.
    Leprechaun
    46%
  • 44.
    Dead Alive
    46%
  • 45.
    The Frighteners
    46%
  • 46.
    Rubber
    46%
  • 47.
    The Witches of Eastwick
    45%
  • 48.
    Idle Hands
    45%
  • 49.
    Fright Night
    45%
  • 50.
    Slither
    45%
