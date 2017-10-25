The Best Horror Comedy Ever (VOTE NOW!)

Boo! The Halloween season is quickly approaching and with it, all of the traditions that we normally indulge in: carving pumpkins, choking down handfuls of candy corn, and getting drunk while dressed like a sexy something-or-other. Of course, our favorite tradition is turning off the lights, hiding under the covers and subjecting ourselves to series of terrifying horror movies.
However, it is inevitable that at some point, a friend or significant other will turn to you in the midst of this spooky movie marathon and say something like "If I have to watch one more Saw movie I am going to puke." It's then time to turn to some more lighter fare, and our favorite cross-genre concotion: the horror comedy. But with so many great options, it's really hard to narrow down which is the best of the bunch.
So we decided the best way to do this is to make you do it! Yes, now it's time for you - our audience - to rank the best horror comedies of all time by voting for your favorites, so that our time can better be spent apple-bobbing and TP-ing our neighbor's house. We look forward to the inevitable backlash from whatever the results are!
Note: If there's a movie not on the list that you feel deserves a spot, just leave a comment!
The official voting period ends Tuesday October 31, 2017 at 11:59PM so get your votes in now.
