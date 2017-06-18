Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Hardly Working / I Can't Decide What My Last Meal Should Be
CH Staff
June 18, 2017
Why don't we BOTH get something, and we can share?
Filed Under:
death
prison
Food
murder
blood
cannibalism
violence
yelling
slapping
please stop
CH Shorts
mortality
katie marovitch
illuminati eye
gregory wallace
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.