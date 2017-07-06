Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Hardly Working / Too Many Weddings
CH Staff
July 6, 2017
Fly to Maui for two days? Sure, right after I finish feeding my TIGER all these DIAMONDS.
Filed Under:
money
ruined
summer
Travel
weddings
partying
marriage
CH Shorts
raphael chestang
zac oyama
rekha shankar
illuminati eye
manic
transformations
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.