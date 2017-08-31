Videos
Original
Hardly Working / The Guy Who Overhypes Everything
CH Staff
August 31, 2017
Lenjamin hypes stuff up just a little too much. A BLT didn't "change your life," man.
that guy
Hardly Working
thirsty
please stop
grant o'brien
raphael chestang
rekha shankar
illuminati eye
expectations vs reality
optimism
jimothy
no chill
thank you
frankie mclafferty
