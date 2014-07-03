Original

Originals / F*** You, England

Take that, British.

Credits

cast

  • Lead Singer - George Basil
  • Guitarist - Rob Hugel
  • Drummer - Paul Briganti
  • Lauren Goncher - Bikini Model
  • Posse Member - Nick Mundy
  • Greg Burke
  • Shannon Coffey
  • British Gentleman - Pat Cassels
  • British Police Officer - Mike Trapp
  • Medic - Dan Siegel

crew

  • Director - Paul Briganti
  • Writer - Pat Cassels
  • Mike Trapp
  • Producer - Dan Siegel
  • Cinematography - David Waldman
  • Editor - Paul Briganti
  • President of Original Content - Sam Reich
  • Vice President of Production / Executive Producer - Spencer Griffin
  • Director of Production - Sam Sparks
  • Director of Post Production - Michael Schaubach
  • Assistant Production Manager - Sam Kirkpatrick
  • Casting Director - Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
  • Art Director - Pele Kudren
  • Hair and Makeup - April Fiske
  • Production Coordinator - Abigail Sanford
  • Visual Effects - Pedro Mendoza
  • Gloo Studios
  • Graphic Design - Bill Bergen
  • 1st Assistant Camera - Jeff Nolde
  • 2nd Assistant Camera - Giselle Gonzalez
  • Steadicam Operator - David Shawl
  • Playback Operator - JP Robelot for BoTown Sound
  • Gaffer - Blake Farmer
  • Key Grip - Sam Taybi
  • Best Boy Electric - Tim Davis
  • Best Boy Grip - Johnny Silvis
  • Post Production Supervisor - Evan Watkins
  • Post Production Coordinator - Andrew Mallonee
  • Head Assistant Editor - Phil Fox
  • Production Legal - Karen Segall
  • Production Accountant - Christine Rodriguez
  • Production Assistant - Jillian Collins
  • Intern - Austin Lepri
  • Jessie Hixenbaugh
  • Production Designer - JC Molina
