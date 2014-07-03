Videos
Originals / F*** You, England
July 3, 2014
Take that, British.
America
England
history
funny
comedy
4th of july
britain
CollegeHumor Shorts
Credits
Lead Singer - George Basil
Guitarist - Rob Hugel
Drummer - Paul Briganti
Lauren Goncher - Bikini Model
Posse Member - Nick Mundy
Greg Burke
Shannon Coffey
British Gentleman - Pat Cassels
British Police Officer - Mike Trapp
Medic - Dan Siegel
Director - Paul Briganti
Writer - Pat Cassels
Mike Trapp
Producer - Dan Siegel
Cinematography - David Waldman
Editor - Paul Briganti
President of Original Content -
Sam Reich
Vice President of Production / Executive Producer -
Spencer Griffin
Director of Production -
Sam Sparks
Director of Post Production -
Michael Schaubach
Assistant Production Manager - Sam Kirkpatrick
Casting Director - Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
Art Director - Pele Kudren
Hair and Makeup - April Fiske
Production Coordinator - Abigail Sanford
Visual Effects - Pedro Mendoza
Gloo Studios
Graphic Design - Bill Bergen
1st Assistant Camera - Jeff Nolde
2nd Assistant Camera - Giselle Gonzalez
Steadicam Operator - David Shawl
Playback Operator - JP Robelot for BoTown Sound
Gaffer - Blake Farmer
Key Grip - Sam Taybi
Best Boy Electric - Tim Davis
Best Boy Grip - Johnny Silvis
Post Production Supervisor -
Evan Watkins
Post Production Coordinator -
Andrew Mallonee
Head Assistant Editor - Phil Fox
Production Legal - Karen Segall
Production Accountant -
Christine Rodriguez
Production Assistant - Jillian Collins
Intern - Austin Lepri
Jessie Hixenbaugh
Production Designer - JC Molina
